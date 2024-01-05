For those who play any online title, especially ranked games where the game is taken much more seriously, the worst enemies are not game malfunctions or lag, but trolls. Players who only dedicate themselves to spoiling the game for their team, one of them generating some fame (or infamy) recently, since even though he has been banned more than 1,600 times in League of Legends, he manages to come back and continue trolling.

This is a player with the nickname LIONL9, who not only openly brags about ruining games, but also transmits the trolls with the support of a sponsor dedicated to the distribution of LoL accounts, leaving his strategy visible to everyone, which has been effective. This technique is based on the fact that, instead of participating in a single match, he plays several games simultaneously and if he has not been blocked, he exclusively chooses the champion Nunu. This is how already in the game, he goes directly to the central line (Midlane) in each game, reaching the enemy tower to die there.

All this, as I said, making a transmission that for many who hate trolls, is really unbearable. Especially visually since, with multiple tabs open, this troll keeps the screen full of images and memes, as well as a counter that shows how many times he has been banned. If one of your accounts gets banned, you simply log in with a new account and continue the process, accumulating 1,666 banned accounts, according to a clip from a few weeks ago.

As we anticipated, what is even more serious is that this troll streamer has the support of a sponsor dedicated to the distribution of League of Legends accounts (thanks 3DJuegos), which explains why he seems to have a seemingly infinite supply of accounts for continue your journey. An origin of accounts that is somewhat uncertain anyway, since some are leveled up by bots, until they reach level 30. In addition, the possibility that data from stolen accounts is also used is not ruled out.

And although the purchase, such as the use of purchased accounts, is prohibited under Riot's Terms and Conditions, which warns that such sellers are likely to try to scam players, the company really can't (or won't) do much about it. . And the way he accesses accounts would be difficult to stop, also thinking that in some way, he could avoid a possible future ban by IP or hardware. This only leaves the possibility of your current channel or any future ones you create being banned, which is really out of your hands.