Suara.com – PSMS Medan will host Persiraja Banda Aceh without spectators or in an empty stadium in the round of 12 of the Indonesian League 2. The match will be held at the Baharoeddin Siregar Lubuk Pakam Stadium, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, Saturday (6/1/2024).

“Thank God, our appeal was accepted, although not in full, but reduced from three to one match. Our thanks to the PSSI Appeals Committee who were able to assess it truly objectively,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PT Kinantan Medan, manager of PSMS Medan, H Andry Mahyar Matondang in Medan, Thursday (4/1/2024).

PSMS players during training ahead of the match against Persiraja at the Baharoeddin Siregar stadium, Saturday (6/1) (ANTARA/Juraidi)

Previously, PSSI punished PSMS for holding three home matches without spectators, as a result of riots from spectators who entered the field when PSMS hosted PSPS Riau on Saturday, December 9 2023.

However, PSMS management submitted an appeal to the PSSI Appeals Committee (Komding) regarding this sanction. The PSSI Komding finally decided that PSMS would only be sanctioned for one home match without spectators in the round of 12.

This is stated in the decision letter of the PSSI Komding Number 007/KEP/KB/Pegadaian -Liga 2/1/2024 concerning appeals against disciplinary sanctions against PSMS Medan. The letter was signed by the Chairman of the PSSI Komding, Dr Ali Mukartono SH MM, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

In this decision, Komding PSSI imposed a disciplinary sanction prohibiting holding one match when hosting and applies to the nearest match.

PSMS is also required to pay a fine of IDR 12.5 million. This means that the PSMS Medan versus Persiraja match, next Saturday (6/01/2024) afternoon will be held without spectators.

Reflecting on the experience of these sanctions, Andry Mahyar Matondang hopes that spectators and supporters will be able to maintain conduciveness during PSMS Medan's home matches in the future.

He emphasized that PSMS management would maintain the conduciveness of the match with the help of security forces together with the TNI/Polri.

“Don't have any more riots which will ultimately harm us. For the match on Saturday we will maintain conduciveness because it will still be without spectators. Let's support it, let's pray that PSMS can achieve maximum results,” he said as published by ANTARA.

Andry Mahyar emphasized that the management and organizing committee for the PSMS home match will provide maximum security in the match against Persiraja.

“We will do our best to provide maximum security for the visiting team, we will show Persiraja that there will be no intimidation of any kind to the guests who come. We hope that PSMS can give the best performance,” he said.