Suara.com – The latest FIFA ranking for the Indonesian National Team after being slaughtered 0-4 by Libya in a trial match which took place at the Mardan Sports Complex, Turkey, on Tuesday (2/1/2024) evening WIB.

Libya's four winning goals were scored by Ahmed Ekrawa in the 25th minute, Omar Al Khoja (58'), and Nour Al Din Ahmed (89', 90+2').

So how do these results affect the Indonesian National Team's FIFA ranking? The answer is no change. The Garuda squad remains in 146th place with 1,064.01 points.

Likewise, Libya is still sitting at number 120 in the world with 1,155.23 points.

This is because the Indonesia vs Libya national team duel was not registered with FIFA as an official trial. This can be seen in the substitutions.

Shin Tae-yong as coach of the Indonesian National Team made 11 changes. If it is an official trial, then the maximum total replacement can only be five.

Even so, the defeat against Libya was a 'warning' for the Indonesian national team before fighting in the 2023 Asian Cup. Both of them will try out again on January 5.