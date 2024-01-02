Larian Studios' acclaimed role-playing game is still affected by a save game error on Xbox Series X|S. At the moment, there is no official solution to the problem.

We may already be in 2024, but we still have plenty of adventures to go through last year's GOTY. It is none other than Baldur's Gate 3, the acclaimed role-playing game from Larian Studios, which is available on both PC and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The latest version released is the Xbox one, which integrates all the improvements that we have seen in recent months for the other two platforms. Yes, too has a specific error.

The bad thing is that, so far, Larian Studios has not provided a solution to prevent this. As a result of this bug, some players Baldur’s Gate 3 You risk losing your saved data.

This error was believed to be due to an Xbox Series X|S firmware skin. However, the new update released by Microsoft did not have the desired effect.

A couple of days ago, Larian Studios informed all players that they will soon have a fix for this bug, and that At this time they have a significant reduction in staff, product of the Christmas holidays.

How to avoid the save error in Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox

Until a definitive solution arrives, Larian Studios provides an alternative to avoid the loss of saved data in Baldur's Gate III. In this case, it seems that avoid error with 100% effectiveness.

For this, it is necessary activate cross-save by Larian Studios. This allows data to be stored between the three versions of the game, using a Larian account.

''We are aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that persists during the holidays. Occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful, but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not yet completely saved to disk.''

If you want to prevent your game from getting lost in limbo, we recommend follow these steps:

Create a Larian account at this link. In the game options menu, activate cross-save, by link your Larian and Xbox accounts. They will be stored on the Larian server the last 5 saved. Do not turn off the console or exit the game in the process. If any error occurs, turn cross save back on in the game options.

By doing this, you ensure that your games of Baldur's Gate 3 are ''safe'' on the Larian Studios server. Of course, remember that for this you need a Larian account.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the best game of the year 2023, which you can enjoy on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In a few months Deluxe physical editions will be releasedand you can now import the Japanese edition for PS5 edited by Spike Chunsoft… although, yes, with censorship.