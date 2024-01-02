The year 536 is sometimes called “the worst in history,” but this year only marked the beginning of a small ice age. An era of about 15 years in which sunlight was almost unable to reach the Earth's surface.

Little ice age. For years it has been debated what happened in the year 536 that triggered the “Little Ice Age of Late Antiquity” (LALIA) that lasted until the 550s. This year's volcanic eruptions and 541 or comet dust had been considered as possible causes, but we have a third hypothesis: an unknown underwater eruption.

From historiography to tree rings. We have evidence of this era of darkness through different sources: some historiographical, such as medieval texts that speak of sunlight so dim that it barely stood out over that of the Moon.

Others, more “modern”, such as the analysis of tree rings. These rings appear as a consequence of oscillations in their growth rate, a consequence in turn of the succession of the seasons of the year and factors associated with it, such as the abundance of water. Or the hours of light.

The suspects. And the hours of daylight were not abundant at this time. The cause of this long 15-year winter would have been a dense atmosphere full of dust or gas that would have prevented solar radiation from reaching the northern hemisphere. However, we are not sure what clouded our atmosphere.

Volcanic activity has been the main suspect in the case. We know that the most powerful volcanoes can expel gases in such quantities that they can alter the Earth's climate, generally for short periods of time.

During this decade and a half we were aware of three volcanic eruptions, a “cataclysmic” eruption in 536, caused by a volcano in Iceland; and two others also relevant in 540 and 547. However, there are experts who consider that these three eruptions were not the cause of this little ice age, something more was needed.

Volcano submarine. And that “something” could have been an underwater volcano. It is the hypothesis defended by an American team of researchers composed of Dallas Abbott and John Barron. They reached this conclusion by studying samples of Greenland ice in which remains of marine microorganisms typical of tropical waters were found.

According to this hypothesis, underwater eruptions would have carried into the atmosphere not only the gases typical of these events but even remains of sediments and marine life. An underwater eruption would also have vaporized a large amount of water that would have gone into the atmosphere.

Huge consequences. All this would have had severe socioeconomic consequences. Historical records speak of years in which cereal crops did not even allow bread to be made, or of snowfall in the middle of summer.

Around the year 541, the so-called “Plague of Justinian” began in Egypt, the first Black Death epidemic of the Middle Ages. In the Iberian Peninsula, this period of darkness could have unleashed the first of the crises that would ultimately result in the fall of the Visigoth kingdom and the Muslim conquest.

Image | NOAA/National Science Foundation