Suara.com – Kriss Hatta is thought to have changed his mind to become a pilot based on his upload on Instagram on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The portrait of Kriss Hatta in a pilot's uniform and a video of him flying a plane made him believed to have changed his profession.

Kriss Hatta showed a situation that looked quite dangerous when his plane was about to land. When he was about to land the plane, Hilda Vitria's ex-husband saw another plane doing the same thing.

“Mayday mayday, papa kilo 7201. There was another plane landing at the same time. Sir, we are established on ELS 25 EL. Left handling confirm? Roger that,” ujar Kriss Hatta bak pilot profesional.

Through the caption of his upload, Kriss Hatta also admitted that he was practicing, “Landing Simultaneously. Excited. Practicing.”

Kriss Hatta then thought that he would no longer be an artist and chose the profession of pilot. Netizens have recently discussed the viral affair between pilots and flight attendants when commenting on Kriss Hatta's post.

“You're suitable to be a pilot, Kriss, cute,” praised the account @mamih_l***. “If you become a pilot, don't be like the pilot next door or it will go viral,” commented the account @enrica***.

“You don't always tilt,” said the account @syella_na*** which is related to the chat about Elmer Syaherman and Bella Damaika's affair on Discord. “Pilots like this will be cornered, sis, my condolences,” replied the account @nekake***.

Chris Hatta. (Instagram/krisshatta07)

The fact that Kriss Hatta changed his mind to become a pilot turned out to be just a simulator game. Kriss has been playing the game for the past two weeks.

“I swear I was so excited that I had to play the simulator game, yeahhh I feel like it's real!!” explained Kriss Hatta on December 19 2023.

The pilot turned out to be a dream that Kriss Hatta had buried deep. However, recently, Kriss has started to think about starting to pursue his dreams at a no longer young age.

“If I could still start from the age of 35, I would leave the world/field that has grown,” continued Kriss Hatta.

Captain Vincent Raditya, a pilot who went viral several years ago, also responded to Kriss Hatta's confession. If possible, Kriss even asked for help.

“No, let's do it,” commented Vincent Raditya. “Help me stay strong, please please,” replied Kriss Hatta, half-begging.

The world of aviation is actually not too far from Kriss Hatta's life. Cyndyana Lorens, Kriss Hatta's sister, is known to have worked as a flight attendant at Garuda Indonesia and has now joined Emirates airline.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi