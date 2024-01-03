Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team or TKN will report the chairman and members of the Central Jakarta City Bawaslu to the Election Organizer Honorary Council (DKPP) on the grounds of unprofessionalism as election organizers.

“We will report the chairman and members of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to DKPP for reasons of unprofessionalism,” said Deputy Commander of Alpha TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Fritz Edward Siregar during a press conference at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center, Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024) .

Fritz also revealed a number of reasons for this unprofessionalism. First, because the Central Jakarta City Bawaslu sent a summons invitation that did not make sense in including the year on the summons date.

“We were told earlier that it would be impossible to turn back time to appear at Bawaslu Central Jakarta on January 2 2023,” he said as reported by Antara.

Second, because of the lack of clarity by the Central Jakarta City Bawaslu in following up on findings of alleged campaign violations. Watch the complete video!

