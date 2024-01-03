Suara.com – Member of the General Election Commission (KPU) August Mellaz revealed the reasons for expanding the sub-themes for the debates for the three presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

August himself ensured that expanding the subtheme would not change the plot.

“We have six questions so we don't change the flow. So, the format of the debate segment's division is exactly the same,” said August at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Initially, this third debate was planned to discuss four themes, namely Defense, Security, Geo Politics and International Relations.

Then, August explained that his party planned to expand the discussion in this debate with six sub-themes.

“Yesterday there were four themes, now defense and security remain separate themes. Then, we expanded international relations with globalization. Then, we expanded geopolitics as a separate issue with foreign policy,” said August.

“So, there are six sub-themes which will be discussed in the third debate on January 7,” he said.

Furthermore, August explained that these six sub-themes would later become the basis for the 11 panelists to formulate questions for the three presidential candidates.

The panelists for this debate are Professor of International Security, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Indonesian Christian University, Angel Damayanti, Lecturer in International Relations and Expert in Defense Industry Studies and Technology Transfer, Binus Curie University, Maharani Savitri, Professor of International Relations, University of Indonesia, Evi Fitriani, and Professor International Law at the University of Indonesia and the Chancellor of the University, General Ahmad Yani Hikmahanto Juwana.

Furthermore, the names of the other panelists are Expert on Geospatial Aspects of Maritime Law, Gadjah Mada University, I Made Andi Arsana, Lecturer in the International Relations Study Program, Security and Defense Expert, Pertamina Lan Montratama University, Researcher at the Political Research Center of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Irine Hiraswari Gayatri, and Defense University Security Expert Kusnanto Anggoro.

The next three panelists are the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) 2012-2014 and Chair of the Council of Professors at Defense University Marsetio, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the International Islamic University of Indonesia and Senior Fellow CSIS Philips J Vermonte, as well as Professor of Global Security at Padjadjaran University Widya Setiabudi Sumadinata.

Previously, August revealed the location of the debate which would bring together Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.

“So, the third debate will be held on January 7 2023 at Istora, the location is Istora Senayan,” said August.