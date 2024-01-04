Suara.com – The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) was asked to carry out an investigation process regarding the case of violence that occurred against Volunteer Ganjar-Mahfud, some time ago.

Military Observer Al Araf conveyed this insistence so that it would not become a time bomb in democracy in Indonesia.

“Komnas HAM must work on investigations so that there is another space outside the military courts. To find this, don't be silent, Komnas HAM and I think if these things are kept quiet, we are putting a time bomb in democratic politics in Indonesia,” said Al Araf in a public discussion entitled “Brong Vs Army Exhaust,” he said as quoted by Antara, Thursday (4/1/2024).

With the resignation of Komnas HAM, AL Araf hopes to open the public's eyes regarding the potential for alleged political violence in the events that occurred in Boyolali.

Moreover, this incident occurred in the context of the 2024 election campaign period, when volunteers were campaigning and using attributes that reflected their support for candidate pair number three.

Al Araf Impartial Director. (Screenshot)

Al Araf himself regretted Komnas HAM's passive attitude and did not make corrections, and even tended to remain silent.

“I am confused that Komnas HAM continues to remain silent in various cases. It's not just this, while Komnas HAM also has to work on this,” he said.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Centra Initiative Management Board suspects that the abuse of the seven volunteers was not only caused by ordinary things, but rather because of 'orders' from someone with political interests.

Not only that, he also highlighted the central role of Komnas HAM in investigating this case. In fact, Komnas HAM's findings in the field can complement the TNI's findings to provide a number of recommendations to the leadership and remind them of the direction of neutrality of the country's defense institutions.

Therefore, he asked Komnas HAM to thoroughly investigate the Boyolali case so that the democratic party in Indonesia is not flawed, both legally and can run conducively, safely and in accordance with applicable regulations.

“Don't let the public think that power is nakedly playing with the political and election process in any way possible. With all the instruments, there is a process of circumventing the rules to violent mobilization of state apparatus instruments. This is no different from elections like the New Order era,” he said.