OD is the third game from Kojima Productions after Death Strading and its sequel.

Hideo Kojima He has revealed two of his next projects. One of them is Death Stranding 2revealed at The Game Awards 2022, while just a year later he confirmed FROM, a terrifying proposal that had been rumored long before even the sequel to the title starring Sam Porter Bridges. However, Everything seems that the so far rumored Overdose will be much more than a horror game.

After the OD announcement, The developer trademarked terms like Social Scream System and Social Stealth while also confirming that it will use Xbox cloud-native technology., which is why he allied himself with the company when he wanted to do something that until now had been impossible. Now, a message from Kojima on the X social network anticipates new details of his project.

It seems I have been acknowledged by creating games that go against the current of the times, such as “hide-and-seek” games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or “delivery games” where you enjoy moving around in an open world, For me, the most… — HIDEOKOJIMA (@HIDEOKOJIMA_EN) January 4, 2024

“It seems that they have recognized me for create games that go against the grain of the timeslike 'hide and seek' games where you infiltrate a building without being detected by the enemy, or 'delivery games' where you enjoy moving around in an open world,” he begins by explaining.

However, the creator of Metal Gear confesses that the most experimental game he has ever known was one in which you had to “defeat vampires outside your house using real sunlight around you”, mentioning Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Handan original Game Boy Advance title that used a unique sunlight sensor.

A new mystery made in Kojima

Kojima explains that Koktai had to face “fierce opposition from staff and even within the company”, anticipating that OD will be just as different in that sense. In this way, it seems that his proposal will introduce totally innovative mechanics, without wanting to go into more details and once again generating a debate about what to expect from the game that includes a reference to PT.

