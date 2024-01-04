loading…

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invited 1,000 Palestinian Muslim pilgrims to go on the free Hajj this year. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invited 1,000 Muslim pilgrims Palestine to participate in this year's Hajj for free.

Those invited were the families of martyrs, wounded and prisoners related to the conflict with Israel.

According to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report, this initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, which is annually overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Vocation and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Vocation and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, in a statement said he thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support towards the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs and the injured.

“The continuation of the generous attitude towards the Palestinian pilgrims who perform the Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is a deep affirmation of the relationship and appreciation for the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people,” he said.

1,000 People Invited for Free Umrah

Another report from Zawya, Thursday (4/1/2024), King Salman also invited 1,000 Muslim pilgrims from all countries in the world for free Umrah this year.

According to al-Sheikh, this confirms the great concern of the kingdom's rulers in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as strengthening ties of brotherhood between Muslims in various parts of the world, and fruitful communication with those who are involved in various fields of Islamic work.

Al-Sheikh said that the Hajj Guest Program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures from around the world, including Islamic scholars, sheikhs, intellectuals, influential figures, and university professors to perform Umrah and prayers at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The minister appreciated the great support continuously received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in various fields which contributes to the success of its mission to serve Islam and Muslims, as well as spread the values ​​and principles of the Islamic religion, and confront the hatred of fanaticism and extremism.

Al-Sheikh prayed to God Almighty to give the best reward to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for what they have given by providing great service to Islam and Muslims, as well as to strengthen their ranks, and achieve their unity .

