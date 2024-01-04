Every video game dependent on an Internet connection has its days numbered and its permanence in the market is defined by results and trends. Every year, it has become common to see announcements about server shutdowns in console, PC, and mobile games. This time, it is the turn of a controversial, but successful title inspired by one of the figures of the entertainment in the United States.

Kim Kardashian's game will close after a decade

A TMZ report revealed that the mobile video game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood It already has a closing date. The title is inspired by the socialite Kim Kardashian and her theme is related to the world of fashion and glamour. It debuted in 2014 in the midst of the effervescence of mobile games and this resulted in millionaire income a few days after its premiere, just when the figure was at its peak of popularity thanks to the reality show. Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will close on April 8 – Image: TMZ

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood lived longer than Gran Turismo Sport and others

The closure of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was confirmed through a pop-up window that appears when entering the video game, where the Glu Mobile studio informs users that the servers will close on April 8, but they will be able to enjoy all the content until that date, although there is no longer the possibility of making transactions and acquiring more items or cosmetics.

Ironically, the closure of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood coincides with the surprise announcement of the removal of Gran Turismo Sport from the PlayStation Store, an exclusive game that debuted on PS4 in 2017 and whose servers will close on January 31. Yes, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood lasted longer than this AAA from Polyphony Digital, but it is also inevitable to think of some games that came out after Kim Kardashian's mobile title and died before its closure, such as Overwatch, Marvel’s Avengersseveral Electronic Arts titles and more.

