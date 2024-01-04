The time has finally come: every Kia and Hyundai can be made “TikTok-proof”.

Kia and Hyundai fell victim to the rapid spread of social media. A 'challenge' went around like wildfire where rowdy youth stole Kia's and committed dangerous mischiefs with them. This is because the method with which you can easily steal a Kia or Hyundai has also spread like wildfire.

Solution

Nowadays a lot can be solved with software. Kia had a solution ready for newer models by providing each car with the latest software. However, that made no sense for the models that are not yet so dependent on software. There are therefore still plenty of Kia models in circulation that do have the problematic starter, which cannot be solved with software.

Manually

There was already a kind of temporary solution: you could get a steering lock from Kia for free. Nice and old-fashioned and also a hassle if you need your car often. That should be simpler. Kia announces that you can officially contact the brand for a solution. And this time a real one: a completely new ignition lock that is not as easy to break as the old one. To do this, you will have to take your Kia to the dealer, but the lock will then be installed in your car free of charge.

Sticker

The Kia Boyz, as the rowdy youth in question calls themselves on TikTok, are having a harder time. It is not yet known to what extent Kia has seen a reduction in thefts, but the Kia Boyz must now also realize that stealing a Kia has become a bit more difficult. To prevent them from trying again, Kia also distributes stickers on your car that make it clear that this car has been updated in software or hardware. The problem used to be that your car was no longer where you left it, but now the chance that it is there with a smashed window is also smaller.

