Khaled Meshaal stated that killing the Hamas leader would not defeat Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – In a speech praising Saleh Al-Arouri, one of the leaders of Hamas in Lebanon, Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas leader who now heads its diaspora office, said that killing senior Hamas officials did not stop resistance to the Israeli occupation.

“Israel has killed tens – hundreds and thousands – of leaders of our people over the last decades, from all groups,” he said, citing the killing of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin in 2004, reported by Al Jazeera.

“And what was the result? Every time a leader falls, another leader rises. The martyrdom of a leader will give birth to other leaders who have the same belief and tenacity. These are great people who will not be destroyed.”

Previously, Hamas confirmed the killing of their leader, Saleh Al-Arouri, in an Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday night (2/1/2024), along with two commanders from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing.

A member of Hamas' political bureau, Izzat Al-Rishq, described the operation as a “cowardly assassination carried out by the Zionist Occupation against the leaders and symbols of the Palestinian nation.”

The movement said that attacks in the southern suburbs also led to the deaths of two commanders of the Qassam Brigades, identified as Azzam Al-Aqraa and Samir Fandi.

According to the Lebanese News Agency, an Israeli drone attack targeting an office belonging to the Hamas Movement in the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in the deaths of 6 people and the wounding of 11 others.

Israel has a long history of assassinating Palestinian leaders outside the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Reports indicate that Al-Arouri's role in the Hamas Movement has become more prominent than simply holding the position of deputy head of the Movement's political bureau.