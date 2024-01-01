Suara.com – The dismissal of the Chair of the East Java Nahdlatul Ulama (PWNU) Regional Management, KH Marzuki Mustamar, is still in the public spotlight. Because a number of parties considered the removal to have political nuances.

Moreover, the dismissal was carried out ahead of the 2024 General Election (Pemilu).

University of Jember (Unej) political observer Muhammad Iqbal said that he considered the removal of KH Marzuki political because currently East Java is 'one of the epicenter areas' in the 2024 elections.

“The removal of Kiai Marzuki is proof that East Java is the epicenter of the fierce battle for votes for the three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates,” he said as reported by Antara, Monday (1/1/2023).

Iqbal also said that the removal of KH Marzuki seemed political, because it was preceded by the circulation of a video of the cleric's moral support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 1.

Not only that, several media also reported on the refusal of the East Java PWNU Chair to support the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2, so that the public can of course judge.

“Even though PBNU said that the removal of Kiai Marzuki was due to internal problems, the public's suspicions were politically charged ahead of the presidential election,” he said.

He suggested that, in terms of political sociology, the impact of Kiai Marzuki's dismissal could spread to the dynamics of the presidential election and the network nodes of the mass base and citizens of East Java, so that his sympathizers who knew exactly what was happening would be more respectful of Kiai Marzuki's political preferences.

“On the one hand, the community social network node can become more solid and more consolidative as a form of moral support for this event,” he said.

He stated that whatever the reason for the dismissal of the East Java PWNU Chair, it should not be carried out before the 2024 presidential election, because this would certainly be in the public spotlight.

“The dismissal case is proof that the largest electoral barn for the Nahdliyin in East Java is the center of competition and struggle for the three presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs,” he said.

Previously it was reported, PBNU Secretary General Saifullah Yusuf said that the dismissal of the administrator of the Sabilurrosyad Gasek Islamic Boarding School, Malang City, from the position of Chair of the East Java PWNU, was not due to differences in the choice of presidential candidates regarding the 2024 General Election.

“The dismissal was caused by a number of internal NU problems that were out of control. It had nothing to do with political issues at all,” he said. (Between)