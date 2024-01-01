Suara.com – Premier League club Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has been included in Japan's squad for the 2023 Asian Cup which starts on January 12 in Qatar, despite still suffering from an ankle injury.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu has announced 26 players for the Samurai Blue squad, including Kaoru Mitoma in his squad even though he is still injured

“Given his current injury, I don't know whether he will be ready to play in the first game or not,” Moriyasu said of the 26-year-old.

“But I have been told by the national team medical staff and his club medical staff that I will be able to play him at the start of the tournament when he recovers from the injury,” he said as quoted by AFP.

Last week, Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said Mitoma would be out for up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on December 21 2023.

Japan warmed up for the Asian Cup with a 5-0 win over Thailand in Tokyo in front of more than 60,000 spectators just in time for the new year.

Japan has won the Asian Cup a record four times but lost 3-1 to Qatar in the final of the Asian international tournament in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Moriyasu said his “fundamental approach has not changed” over the past five years but he was determined to lift the trophy this time.

“One thing that hasn't changed from the last one is that we will face every game and prepare as best as we can, as we always do,” he said.

“The thing that changed is that we felt frustrated because we didn't win (at the last Asian Cup).”

Moriyasu included Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in his squad for the Asian Cup, along with Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate qualified but club teammate Kyogo Furuhashi, who scored against Rangers on Saturday, was not selected.

Lazio's Daichi Kamada was not included, as was midfielder Ao Tanaka who scored Japan's opener against Thailand on Monday.

Of the 26 players called up for the Asian Cup, only 14 were members of Japan's 2022 World Cup squad, where they beat Germany and Spain before losing on penalties to Croatia in the last 16.

“If you look at the overall level of Japanese football, there are more players playing at a high level,” Moriyasu said.

There is stiff competition for places and that means there are many candidates for the national team.

Japan is in Group D of the Asian Cup with Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam.

Japan squad:

Kiper: Daiya Maekawa (Vissel Kobe), Zion Suzuki (Sint-Truiden/Belgia), Taishi Brandon Nozawa (FC Tokyo)

Belakang: Shogo Taniguchi (Al-Rayyan/Qatar), Kou Itakura (Monchengladbach/Jerman), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Gent/Belgia), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield/Inggris), Koki Machida (Union SG/Belgia), Seiya Maikuma (Cerezo Osaka) ), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal/Inggris), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart/Jerman), Yukinari Sugawara (AZ/Belanda)

Center/forward: Wataru Endo (Liverpool/England), Junya Ito (Reims/France), Takuma Asano (Bochum/Germany), Takumi Minamino (Monaco/France), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting/Portugal), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton/England ), Daizen Maeda (Celtic/Scotland), Reo Hatate (Celtic/Scotland), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg/Germany), Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord/Netherland), Keito Nakamura (Reims/France), Kaishu Sano (Kashima Antlers), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad/Spain), Mao Hosoya (Kashiwa Reysol)

(BETWEEN)