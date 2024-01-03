Suara.com – In the trial match which took place in Turkey on Tuesday (2/1/2024), the Indonesian National Team suffered a crushing defeat 0-4 to the Libyan National Team.

Special attention was given by The thao to the blunders that occurred in Justin Hubner's appearance, as reviewed in their article.

“In his efforts to find a goal, Justin Hubner, the newest naturalized player for the Indonesian National Team, accidentally made a mistake by providing an assist to Nour Al Din Ahmed Mohammed Al Qulaib from Team Libya. The incident occurred in the 89th minute, increasing the score to 3-0, ” as stated by the media.

Portrait of Justin Hubner. (doc. pssi)

The Indonesian national team's concentration decreased at the end of the match, which led to Libya's fourth goal which came from a ball that was captured by Libyan player, Jordi Amat.

Previously, Libya scored two goals with goal scorers Ahmed Ekrawa in the 25th minute and Omar Al Khoja in the 58th minute.

The Indonesian national team plans to face Libya again in the second match which is scheduled for January 5 2024.

After that, the Garuda squad will undergo trials against Iran on January 9 2024, in Qatar.

This series of trials is part of the Indonesian National Team's preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held in Qatar, starting on January 12 2024.

The Indonesian national team was placed in Group D with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Indonesian national team's first match is scheduled to take place on January 15 2024, against Iraq.

Next, Asnawi and his colleagues will face Vietnam on January 19 2024.

The final match in the group phase will pit the Indonesian national team against Japan on January 24 2024.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam