The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has ended with a very shocking episode that glimpses enormous chaos in the coming events of the series, since The Shibuya incident has generated commotion in Japan and within the world of witchcraftwho have not taken long to find culprits for the whole disaster that caused the first part of the plan of Kenjaku.

Likewise, among the culprits designated by the High Command, is Itadori Yujialso known as the vessel of Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, whom They have ordered immediate execution for all the destruction caused by the powerful curse, a detail that has shocked viewers.

But this is not all, since the end of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has shown the great return of Yuta Okkotsu, who has been appointed as Itadori Yuji's enforcer after the Shibuya incident, so the situation will become extremely tense between both Satoru Gojo students after the controversial orders from the High Command.

The Shibuya arc left many important changes in the plot after the death of several of the most popular characters in the series during this incident, since during this fateful confrontation the sorcerers were greatly affected by losing a resource as valuable as it is Satoru Gojo, who was sealed by Kenjaku in the Confining Prisona detail that caused chaos and curses to take place everywhere.

Furthermore, by taking Gojo out of the action, the situation became more tense and dangerous, so much so that During this incident Sukuna came outcausing great destruction in Shibuya when fighting against Jogo and later against Mahoraga, destroying everything in his path, even Itadori's friends in the process, as was the case of Toge Inumaki, who lost his arm because of all the fuss the King of Curses caused.

In view of all the chaos that arose in Shibuya after Sukuna's appearance, The responsibility fell on Itadori Yujibecause being the recipient of this powerful curse, the High Command took advantage of the fact that Satoru Gojo is not there and all this chaos to order once and for all the execution of Itadoriassigning this mission to Yuta Okkotsu, who returned from training abroad.

The Higher Command sees Yuji as a great danger to others.which is why they have ordered Yuta to finish off Itadori, a mission that he has accepted without any problems, this being a detail that caused shock among the spectators and that anticipates Yuji's imminent executionwho must take the blame for all the destruction that Sukuna caused.

Notably The final episode of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen culminated with a shocking cliffhangerand very delicate accusations by the High Command, since, both Yuji and Yaga have been labeled as culprits of the Shibuya incidentbeing sentenced to death in the next season, which portends that the next arc will continue to bring very relevant changes in this controversial story.

On the other hand, Satoru Gojo has also been considered an accomplice in the Shibuya Incident, which is why he was expelled from the witchcraft society. Furthermore, any attempt to free him from his seal will be considered a crime, these being some of the controversial orders of the High Commandwho at any cost want Itadori Yuji to be executed.

Without a doubt, Itadori Yuji's imminent execution will be a difficult event to watchsince this beloved hero suffered a lot during the Shibuya arc, since he lost several of his friends in combat, having an emotional breakdown that will mark him for the rest of his life.

