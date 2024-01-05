Jorge Martin warns Ducati: “Ready to go elsewhere”

Jorge Martin in an interview with Europa Press sent clear warnings to Ducati. The goal of the Spanish centaur is the official team in 2025, otherwise the Iberian will feel free to look for other solutions: “My main goal is to go to Ducati, but if it is not possible, I will have to look for other options, there are many manufacturers that are making great strides, we will see what the best option will be.”

Martin also teases Ducati in view of the 2024 World Championship: “With me in a satellite team, and with Marc Marquez, they see threats for 2024. But I'm happy to stay in Pramac, it's the best place to fight for a world championship”.

“Marc in Ducati gives me motivation. Being able to compare myself to Marc, one of the best in history, will be nice, nice. If I can beat him with the same bike, I will have established myself as one of the best riders there is. I think I be able to do it.”

His strength in the sprints, won nine times: “I didn't expect them to be so positive for me. Everyone had put me among the favorites from the start but I didn't know how it could go.”