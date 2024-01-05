The firing of Jonathan Majors by Marvel Studios has revolutionized the MCU. And now the actor gives his first interview after what happened at the trial.

Jonathan Majors has given his first interview after being fired from Marvel and losing the assault trial. The actor, who was recently convicted of assault and harassment, has given his first interview after these events.

The interview, conducted by ABC News Live's Linsey Davis, will air on multiple platforms beginning Monday, January 8, beginning on Good Morning America. This interview of Jonathan Majors following its departure from Marvel Studios will expand on GMA3: What You Need to Know and ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, and a full special will be released through ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline. It will then be available to stream on Hulu starting January 11.

This development follows confirmation from Disney and Marvel Studios, sister divisions of ABC, regarding the termination of the employment relationship with Jonathan Majors after the verdict issued on December 18. Prior to these events, the actor was expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in future MCU films. None of that will happen in the coming months or years.

A career cut short by his crimes away from the cameras

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and harassment in connection with an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Although the traditional sentence for these charges could be up to a year in jail, it is unclear if the former Marvel Studios actor will face prison time. His sentencing date is scheduled for February 6.

The March 25 incident between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari led to the hospitalization of the latter, who suffered minor head and neck injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Despite being found not guilty of some charges, the prosecutor argued that the Marvel Studios actor showed a pattern of abuse in his relationship with Grace Jabbari.

Since news of the arrest became public in March 2023, Jonathan Majors has faced multiple repercussions, including separation from his management and public relations firm, elimination from participation in several films and advertising campaigns, and the indefinite delay of the release of his film Magazine Dreams. And finally, he was fired by Marvel Studios following the completion of the trial.

