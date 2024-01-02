After the first film failed, they no longer made John Carter 2 although there were plans to continue the story.

In 2012 it premiered John Cartera science fiction film based on the novels of Edgar Rice Burroughs. Its budget was 250 million dollars but it only raised 284 million, a very low figure that caused them to not make John Carter 2.

Now the director Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, Finding Dory) has revealed the plans they had for the second film:

“I love the idea that you were going to open with the prologue. It was going to be that each film would have a different character saying the prologue. The first is Willem Dafoe, as Tars Tarkas. The prologue narration for the second was to be Dejah Thoris by Lynn Collins. And it was going to give anyone who hasn't seen the first movie a little precursor to the story that led you to John Carter 2.”

“Shorthand, interesting images, whether it's artwork or whatever. And then she was going to reveal that she was telling her baby. And you're going to realize: My God, he's the kid. He is Carthoris, this son of Dejah Thoris and Carter. And that story that he is telling, he is telling the story of the father that this child will never know.”

“And then his dad, actor Ciarán Hinds' character Tardos Mors, said she's been up too long, she's tired, she lets her grandfather have a moment with the boy and I put him to bed. It would later be revealed that he was Matai Shang (Mark Strong) in shapeshifting mode. And he was going to steal the baby. And then he was going to cut to the opening credits. The next image after the opening credits would be Carter lying in his funeral suit in the middle of the desert, looking like a corpse at a wake and waking up.”

Would you have liked them to make John Carter 2? Leaving your comments below. The original film can be seen at Disney Plus by following this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.