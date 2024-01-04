Netflix

It is officially reported that Jenna Ortega will be the protagonist of “Klara and the sun”, Taika Waititi's next film

A year ago we heard for the first time that Taika Waititi had signed on to direct an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun and now we know that Jenna Ortega will be in charge of starring in it. Taika Waititi has several projects on his to-do list, but last May we found out that the Thor: Love and Thunder director had settled on his next film.

According to Jeff Sneider in the latest edition of his newsletter, Jenna Ortega (“Scream VI” – “Wednesday”) will star as the title character in Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s best-selling science fiction novel, “Klara and the Sun.”

What is this movie?

The novel is set in a dystopian future in which some children are genetically modified to improve their academic ability. As education is delivered entirely at home via on-screen tutors, opportunities for socialization are limited and parents who can afford it often buy androids for their children as companions. The project is in development at 3000 Films, with Dahvi Waller writing the original draft of the script. David Heyman is producing the film for Heyday Films, with Garrett Basch and Waititi producing.

“From the window of the store where it is for sale, Klara learns about the outside world and observes the Sun, which she always calls “him” and treats it like a living being. Klara is chosen by 14-year-old Josie, who lives with her mother in a remote prairie region. Shortly after joining them, Klara discovers that the lifting process carries some risks: Josie's older sister, Sal, had died earlier and Josie herself is seriously ill,” the story synopsis.