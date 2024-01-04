Jeffrey Epstein gave the world one of the biggest scandals of recent times, involving many of the most well-known personalities of fear, from celebrities to politicians, and which in turn generated all kinds of urban myths and conspiracy theories ranging from the crazy to the terrifying.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of pedophilia and sexual abuse in 2019. He was a United States tycoon, and was surrounded by politicians, businessmen and the biggest stars of Hollywood. He had a paradise island near Puerto Rico, where urban legends They claim that it was a sanctuary of pedophilia, where rites were celebrated with minors under the protection of impunity. The secrecy surrounding his arrest and subsequent incarceration increased rumors surrounding his case, and his alleged suicide, inside his cell, remains a cause of investigation.

Finally, yesterday, January 3, 2024, some of the documents from Jeffrey Epstein's file were declassified, where they are already beginning to circulate the names of about 150 people that in some way or another they were associated with the tycoon.

Names ranging from the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, who appears nearly 50 times in the documents, – and where it is stated that “Clinton likes young girls” -, to the scientist Stephen Hawking, a cultural eminence, and which appears in a bad light in the declassified files, since it is stated that participated in an orgy with minors on the infamous Epstein Island. It is expected that as the days go by the list will grow, and that more people from the media will appear.

These are the celebrities who have so far appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's declassified files:

Bill Clinton, former US President Al Gore, former US Vice President Stephen Hawking, astrophysicist David Copperfield David Rodgers, Italian singer Josh Giddey, Australian basketball player Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom Oprah Winfrey

With information from SUN

