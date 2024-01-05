loading…

Jeffrey Epstein case documents reveal Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were involved in child sex trafficking. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Unsealed court documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, which involves allegations of sex trafficking of minors, and pedophilia, reveal names such as former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and other celebrities.

The BBC reports that the case files publicly disclosed by US Judge Loretta Preska include the names of globally renowned figures.

The file names Prince Andrew, former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former US Vice President Al Gore, actor Kevin Spacey, singer Michael Jackson, magician David Copperfield, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

The files also reveal Johanna Sjoberg's testimony, in which she claims she was abused by Prince Andrew at Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001. Prince Andrew denies the abuse allegations.

Although Judge Preska decided to withhold the names of sexual assault victims for security reasons, the inclusion of Clinton and Trump in the dossier did not lead to any charges against the former president.

According to the documents, Sjoberg accused Bill Clinton of being interested in “favoring the young, referring to women,” and communicating with Trump before going to Epstein's location in New Jersey.

Sjoberg mentioned meeting celebrities such as Michael Jackson and David Copperfield through Epstein.

The files also include claims that Epstein's victim, Virginia Giuffre, was forced into a relationship with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Epstein's security guard, Alfredo Rodriguez, had to carry cash “at all times to give to high school students, and girls who helped recruit Epstein,” the document said.