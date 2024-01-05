Jason Momoa

Actor Jason Momoa travels across the United States discovering unique places and people in his new documentary titled On the Roam.

The iconic actor and star of Aquaman is ready to delight his fans with an unparalleled journey through the most captivating landscapes in the United States. In the series preview, the Hollywood star dives into the very essence of what makes this country so wonderful: its people!

Jason Momoa connects with artisans, creators and everyday people who stand out for their passions and inspirations, the actor immerses himself in the intricate craftsmanship that brings his deepest interests to life. From the magic behind building a motorcycle to unforgettable encounters with talented artists, the series celebrates those unsung heroes who bring our favorite pastimes to life.

The two-minute trailer reveals Jason Momoa's unmistakable energy as he embarks on this journey filled with genuine human connections. The show promises to not only explore the most intricate aspects of artistic creation, but also share laughter and moments with new friends, demonstrating the actor's warm and playful heart.

When and where can it be seen?

The eight-part documentary series is scheduled to premiere on Max on January 18, 2024, and will captivate viewers with two new episodes weekly until its finale on February 8, 2024. In the meantime, for those thirsty for more Jason Momoa, it must be remembered that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently in theaters, ensuring an additional dose of the actor's unmatched charisma.

Get ready to embark on a journey full of emotions and discoveries with Jason Momoa in On the Roam! Do you want to see this documentary? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

