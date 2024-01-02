loading…

A Japan Airlines plane collided with a coast guard plane at Haneda Airport, Tokyo. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed five of six coast guard crew members died while trying to provide aid to people affected by yesterday's earthquake.

“My condolences to those who died while trying to serve people in need in the Noto area of ​​Ishikawa prefecture,” said Kishida, reported by the BBC.

Previously, the AFP news agency reported that five people on board the coast guard plane had died. Japanese Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that five coast guard crew members had died. The captain of the aircraft, a Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol aircraft, was injured.

State broadcaster NHK also reported five people dead. “The captain of the coast guard plane escaped but was seriously injured,” NHK reported.

The coast guard plane, which was carrying food to an area hit by Monday's devastating earthquake, collided with a Japan Airlines plane as it landed on the runway.

Previously, Kishida said officials needed to immediately determine the damage to the two planes that collided.

Posting in X, his office said he wanted to ensure that officials “immediately ascertain the damage situation.” He also wants to “try to provide the right information to the public.”

Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew on a Japan Airlines flight miraculously escaped a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

“I felt a bang like we hit something and jolted upwards as we landed,” a passenger on the Japan Airlines flight told Kyodo news agency. “I saw sparks outside the window and the cabin filled with gas and smoke.”