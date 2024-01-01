Japan, fear returns: a tsunami alarm has been triggered. That's where

2024 isn't starting off in the best way Japan. The beginning of the new year, in fact, was characterized by a widespread alarm for particularly rough sea conditions. Alarm in six prefectures of the Asian country. Here's what's happening. A earthquake of magnitude 7.1 was recorded in Japan, just off the west coast, in the prefecture of Ishikawa in the center of the island of Honshu, the country's main island. The earthquake occurred at 8.10 am Italian time, 4.10 pm local time depth of 76 km. The authorities have issued a statement the tsunami warning in the Sea of ​​Japan for waves up to three metres in six prefectures, including those of Yamagata e Fukui.



