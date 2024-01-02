loading…

Japan Airlines plane collides with coast guard plane. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – A Japan Airlines plane caught fire while landing on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday night (2/1/2024).

Footage on NHK television showed flames shooting out of the plane's windows and below it. The runway was also burned.

“The plane taking off from Sapporo collided with a coast guard plane,” NHK reported, citing authorities. According to Japan Airlines, the fire broke out after the plane collided with a plane operated by the Japan Coast Guard.

All 379 passengers and crew members have been evacuated.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage,” Japan Airlines said, according to the NHK report.

Meanwhile, TV footage showed several fire trucks at the scene as smoke and flames billowed from the plane.

Footage showed an apparent explosion as the plane taxied to the ground.

Local TV video showed a large burst of flames erupting from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied down the runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Japanese media reported that nearly 400 passengers and crew had been evacuated safely.

The next video shows firefighters trying to put out the fire on the Airbus A350. It was not immediately clear what happened or whether there were any injuries. NHK TV reported that the plane was JAL flight 516 which flew from Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

Haneda is one of Japan's busiest airports, and many people travel during the New Year holidays.

(ahm)