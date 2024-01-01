A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was recorded today, January 1, 2024, in Japan, just off the west coast, in the Ishikawa prefecture in the center of the island of Honshu, the country's main island.

The quake occurred at 8.10am Italian time, 4.10pm local time at a depth of 76 kilometres. The authorities have issued a tsunami warning in the Sea of ​​Japan for waves of up to three meters in six prefectures, including Yamagata and Fukui.

According to the US Seismological Institute, the tsunami threatens areas up to 300 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter. The first waves, about 1.20 meters high, have already reached the city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers west of Tokyo at around 4.21pm local time (8.21am in Italy).

Public broadcaster NHK activated emergency programming, with hosts urging people to move away from the coast and seek refuge on higher ground. The Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of the area hit by the earthquake: “Very high waves are approaching the coasts. Evacuate immediately. The waves can hit repeatedly. Continue evacuation until all warnings are removed,” is the warning published by national broadcaster NHK. And again: “If you are in the affected areas, stay away from the coasts and river mouths which could overflow. Continue evacuation until all advisories are lifted.”