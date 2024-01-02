Suara.com – Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner is one step closer to equaling Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' appearance record in the Premier League or English League competition.

Reported by ANTARA from the official Premier League statement, Tuesday (2/1/2024), Milner has currently made 631 career appearances in the Premier League and is only one match away from Giggs.

Former Manchester United player, Ryan Giggs, after undergoing trial in Manchester in May 2021. (SCARFF Oil / AFP)

This performance record can be broken if the 37 year old player plays for Brighton when they meet hosts West Ham at the London Stadium, Wednesday (3/1/2024) early morning WIB.

Milner made his debut with Leeds United on 10 November 2002 when they faced West Ham. Milner, who was 16 years old at that time, came on as a substitute and broke the record for the second youngest player to play in the Premier League at that time.

During his career in England, Milner has played for six different teams starting from Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester City, Liverpool and now in the uniform of Brighton & Hove Albion.

If Milner plays against West Ham later, the English player will also be recorded as the second player with the most appearances in the Premier League.

At the top of the list of players with the most appearances in the Premier League is still held by Milner's former teammate at West Ham United, Gareth Barry with a total of 652 appearances.

With 18 games remaining in the Premier League, Barry's record will not be touched by Milner this season.