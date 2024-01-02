Jack Black becomes a regular in video game adaptations, and after Super Mario Bros. and Borderlands, the Bowser actor joins the Minecraft movie.

Jack Black He is one of the most in-demand actors when it comes to video game adaptations. After giving voice to Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie now Claptrap In the still unreleased Borderlands, Jack Black will join the production of Minecraft.

This is what he says Deadlinewhich reveals that the filming of the film is about to begin in New Zealand, and Black will be part of the cast, although the protagonist will be Jason Momoa.

The Minecraft movie, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures based on the game Mojangthe best-selling video game in history, with more than 300 million copies soldwill be one of the big releases of 2025.

Its filming was to have started last summer, but was delayed due to the strike. Now, according to Deadline, filming is about to begin (and yes, it's a live-action movie).

Jack Black was Bowser in Super Mario and will be Claptrap in Eli Roth's Borderlands this summer, although in both he will only voice the characters.

It is unknown if in Minecraft he will also voice a character or if he will appear in front of the camera, but we are betting on the former: Black is very prolific as a voice actor (we will hear him very soon in Kung Fu Panda 4). Be Steve? ¿Enderman? A zombie?

The Minecraft movie will begin filming soon

The choice of Jason Momoa as the protagonist of Minecraft was made in 2022, and when it is shot in 2014 the film will have been in development since 2014, considering several directors such as Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3), although the new director is Jared Hess.

Indeed, this director, along with his wife Jerusha Hess, directed Jack Black in the popular 2006 comedy Nacho Libre, so the choice of Black makes a lot of sense.

The distribution of Minecraftin addition to Jason Momoa and Jack Black, includes Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) and Emma Myers (Wednesday) and is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025.