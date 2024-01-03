In 2023, Jack Black was part of one of the most important film projects, “Super Mario Bros., the movie”where he gave voice to Bowser, the lovelorn villain of the story.

The film became the second highest-grossing film of the year, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide, and earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination for “Peaches,” a song he composed and performed.

It has now been revealed that Black will return to the world of video games, this time to participate in the “Minecraft” movieone of the most important titles for gamers.

According to Deadline, the singer has also joined the cast of the film to give life to the character of Steve, although the details are unknown.

The plot of the film has also not been revealed, but It is speculated that it will not be a biographical filmbut, as in the case of Mario, an adaptation of the famous video game.

So far it is known that Jason Momoa is the one who will lead the production and that, in addition to Jack, the cast also includes names such as Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions