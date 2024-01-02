Jack Black – Minecraft

With more than a year to go until its release, Jack Black joins the cast of the “Minecraft” movie

If we talk about video games, there are a few that stick out of our memory, “Minecraft” is one of them. In times when it became fashionable to adapt video games into series and movies (The Last Of Us, Super Mario Bros, Sonic, etc.), “Minecraft” did not want to be left out and a few months ago confirmed its film. Although we already knew that Jason Momoa would be in charge of starring in the film, a few hours ago It was Jack Black who showed himself on his social networks reading a basic video game manual. With this post, he confirmed his presence in the film to bring Steve to life.

It is worth clarifying that This will not be just another animated film, it will be a live-action film. So far, the film has a Estimated release date for April 2025. We know little about this film because it has not started marketing yet and there is still plenty of time left in production.

What will the Minecraft movie be about?

With the inclusion of Jack Black in the cast, we can talk about almost a second protagonist, since His role will be very important since that character was the basic skin of all the players who bought Minecraft for years. Since it has not been determined who will be part of the film's writing team, it has not yet been determined. We do not have any type of detail about the plot of the film.

The location of the recordings will be within the famous studio located in New Zealand, so it would not be strange if some screenshots of the filming set were leaked from this live-action film. Also, The film will feature other actors within the film such as Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

