Since the arrival of Microsoft Edge on our Windows computers to replace Internet Explorer, the user experience has only improved thanks to the incorporation of new updates that have become true productive pillars. The latter corresponds to an addition that represents a facelift to the visual appearance of the North American company's browser. But a series of manual adjustments must be made to activate it.

Microsoft has introduced a small improvement to its internet browser after the launch of its latest update, although its presence has barely been noticed. Now, Windows 11 users will be able to enjoy a new Microsoft Edge interface by enabling support for the operating system's visual effects. This feature must be activated manually if you want to notice a visible change every time you open the browser application. You just have to follow a few very simple steps.

Mica design returns to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft already introduced a new design called Mica after the launch of Windows 11, but users began to report performance problems and the company chose to withdraw it, even though it was assumed that it would not be an impediment to the operating system. However, this effect has returned with notable improvements to further increase the user experience and give a more striking touch to navigation between Microsoft Edge windows. The technology giant summarizes this effect like this:

«Mica consists of an opaque material that incorporates themes and wallpapers to paint the background of the windows and create a visual hierarchy, which helps increase clarity over the window that is in focus. Mica only runs on versions of Windows 11.

How to apply the new look of Microsoft Edge?

To install this semi-translucent appearance and make Microsoft Edge look better on Windows 11, you must carry out the following process:

Verify that the browser is updated to the version 120.0.2210.77. To do this, go to Menu Settings, Help and Feedback, About Microsoft Edge. In the search bar type edge://flags/#edge-visual-rejuv-mica and enable the first option described in English: “Show Windows 11 visual effects in the title bar and toolbar.” Restart the browser.



Next, check that Windows 11 visual effects are compatible with Microsoft Edge. To do this, you must perform the following actions:

Note this url in the browser's address bar: edge://settings/appearance. Then, scroll down to find the “Show Windows 11 visual effects in the title bar and toolbar” option and turn it on. If it doesn't let you activate it, this option will only be available with the default theme. Therefore, you must have this visualization checked to continue with the process.

Finally, if you notice any type of slowdown, Microsoft adds that they are still working to improve performance in these types of options. Therefore, if your computer has little power, this option may not benefit you in that regard and you will have to disable all the settings mentioned above again.