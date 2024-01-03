In a year in which Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth fills almost everyone's wish list lovers of the JRPG genre, my wishes within this tend to another franchise that has already become a classic. Despite being a spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei, the Persona saga has managed to make its own name (and niche) in the market, to the point that Atlus and SEGA have opted to translate their latest installment in our country.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Although many of us expected the studio in charge of the franchise to confirm the existence of a sixth installment for this year, the path chosen by it was very different, announcing the remake of one of the most beloved games in the saga. Under the name of Persona 3 Reload, Atlus wants us to enjoy again, or for the first time, a title that laid the foundations for what the saga would be as we know it today. And the best of all is that we can now find it on Amazon at a price of 59.99 euros in reserve in its PlayStation 5 version.

In my personal case it is one of my most anticipated games of the entire year. The main reason is that, after thoroughly enjoying Persona 5 Royal, I was eager to re-enter the complex world created by the people at Atlus. However, although there was the possibility of enjoying the original game thanks to Persona 3 Portable, I preferred to wait to enjoy the game in a version adapted to today's times.

For those who don't know yet, Persona 3 Reload It is a complete remake of this third installment of the Persona saga, where not only has it opted for a total graphic redesign, but some new features have also been incorporated in the playable area, to bring it closer to what was seen in the last installment of the series. franchise. And if that were not enough, Atlus confirmed that there will also be surprises at the story level, so it will be the most complete way to enjoy the third title in the saga.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from 3DJuegos on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Image | Atlus

In VidaExtra Selection | The “new FIFA” is the perfect gift for these Three Wise Men: EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 plummets to an all-time low

In VidaExtra | How to keep your Xbox Series X cool for less than 50 euros What to buy? Tips and recommendations