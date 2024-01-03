Marvel Studios

Confirmed by Variety, “Deadpool 3” will be for Fox what “Spider-Man No Way Home” was for Sony

We have been talking about “Deadpool 3” for a few months now. We talk about changes in its release date, we talk about the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and we talk about multiversal travel accompanied by a parade of cameos in the style of “Spider-Man No Way Home.” It was just yesterday that I wrote to you about this film how a highly anticipated and at the same time very sensitive premiere for all superhero film fans.

In fact, it still is, but today on the good side. Variety launched an article talking about the films that will be released at the box office throughout this year. Within this calendar is the first Deadpool movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Precisely, the film will be released in theaters on July 26 of this year.

Deadpool 3

What did Variety announce about the film?

Like everyone, Variety still does not have any certainty or spoiler confirmation of the film's plot. But what if stated is that “'Deadpool 3' will mean to Fox what 'Spider-Man No Way Home' meant to Sony.” “This should do for 20th Century Fox's Marvel movies what 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did for Sony's Marvel movies and, perhaps, fully introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”was the verbatim.

Who will we see? Well, that is unknown. But we can begin to talk more realistically about some of the rumors that we already knew about the film. Let us remember that all the fever of a fan-cast from Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine to the singer Taylor Swift with a cameo in the film remains.

Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman en Deadpool 3