The last week of Christmas shopping is here for Three Kings Day, one of the perfect times to intervention of cybercriminals to implement their best strategies and deceive you. The truth is Amazon It is one of the key ways for this type of action, so you may be receiving fake calls and emails without realizing it. This way you can avoid them.

The end of Christmas is just around the corner and, during this period, those furthest behind have to hurry if they want the Three Wise Men to arrive in time to flood the Christmas trees with gifts. But it is also one of the weeks where scammers are already finalizing new social engineering techniques to steal their victims' banking details in the blink of an eye.

This can be a big problem, since all the enthusiasm you have accumulated throughout the season to give gifts on one of the most magical days of the entire year could be ruined in just a few minutes. Therefore, it must be taken into account a series of guidelines and recommendations that you should put into practice to try not to fall into the clutches of these cybercriminals and secure your Amazon shipments.

Fake Amazon Calls and Emails

We make more and more online purchases through different virtual stores, but the truth is that none of them are free from cyber threats. This is the case of Amazon, one of the most demanding marketplaces in the world, with millions of orders requested per day. But even more so during the Christmas season, which is when consumption increases considerably. This is where scammers come into action by using their tricks to persuade users and be able to get hold of good loot.

One of the most common techniques is to impersonate Amazon by using fake emails and fraudulent calls to get your attention and get their way. Its main objective is to obtain your bank account details and all your personal data in the most efficient way possible. To do this, the methods most used for their misdeeds are problems accessing your Amazon profile, a hypothetical cancellation of your subscription, failures in the shipment of your orders or high payments that you have not authorized, supposedly made through your credit card. . Through all these formulas, you will be a participant in a scam attempt that you must solve as soon as possible.

How to avoid Amazon scams

There are different ways to avoid being scammed and suffering an episode of discomfort that could ruin your Christmas shopping. First of all, we must be aware that Amazon will never ask you for personal information through emails and calls, so you must hang up immediately and block that number or email as spam or unauthorized call through your mobile settings. It is also not advisable open links or attachments that are sent through emails impersonating the company, since they could contain malicious software that installs on your computer and steals all your data.

Not to mention the intention of the criminals submit forms to be filled in with all your personal data. You should reject any suspicious URL that asks you to fill in your name, your ID, your personal address and your bank account credentials.

Lastly, it is vitally important use the official websites and telephone numbers from Amazon to verify the information and make sure that it is a scam. In this way, we will enhance our security in a more efficient way, without having to deal with these types of practices that put consumer privacy at risk.