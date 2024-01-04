Italvolt in crisis, the made in Italy gigafactory project ends

What was supposed to be one of the largest electric battery factories in Europe, worth 4 billion euroso, located between Ivrea in the former Olivetti area and Termini Imerese on the ashes of the former Fiat car factory (now Blutec), is now looking for a difficult path to salvation, as reported by Mf. Recently, Rosa Grippo, delegate judge of the court of Milanoallowed Italvolt to participate in the unitary procedure for settling the crisis, in preparation for the presentation of a settlement plan, appointing Antonino Ficalora as commissioner. Italvolt is owned by Swedish entrepreneur Lars Carlstrom, whose project involved the construction of a factory with a production capacity of 45 GWh of fully sustainable batteries, enough to power 550,000 electric cars per year. Despite the Swedish tycoon's statements, the exclusivity agreement with Prelios on the land was not renewed.



Italvolt's crisis worsened when its union council presented a request for judicial liquidation to the court and when Pininfarina, the company's creditor, has taken legal action. Pininfarina's Architecture division had designed the gigafactory. Carlstrom tried to offer hope through the agreed procedure, arguing in the appeal presented to the court that there is “the majority shareholder's firm will to continue the business, having the concrete possibilities to do so and the expectations of new finance being unalteredas there are strong signals from investors confirming their total desire to complete the gigafactory project, as required today by the energy market”. In the appeal, Italvolt's crisis is attributed to the initial phase of the project, prolonged due to bureaucratic difficulties, environmental and environmental limits, and delays in negotiations with local institutions, which hindered investors in respecting their promises and provide essential funding.

At the end of 2022, Italvolt had debts of 5.5 million on assets of almost 10 million. The balance sheet situation in March showed unpaid losses of over 3.8 million, covered by reducing the capital without following the planned recapitalization of 20 million. Italvolt's consultants for the composition plan include the accountant Luis Campisi, the Pbg firm as tax consultant, and Giovanni Falconieri of the Chiaruttini e Associati firm as attester.

