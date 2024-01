Exclusive on Mediaset networks, here's when and where to see the four matches that will close the round of 16 of the national cup

From 2 to 4 January the 2024 Italian Cup will close the round of 16, with the remaining four matches. Bologna (beaten Inter), Fiorentina (beaten Parma), Frosinone (beaten Napoli) and Lazio (beaten Genoa) have already qualified for the quarter-finals. Here are the dates and times of the latest races: