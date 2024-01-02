In retrospect, 2023 gave us outstanding video games; However, the time has come to look ahead and think about the titles we will be able to play in 2024 and beyond. Along these lines, Hideo Kojima is already working on 2 very striking titles and other projects that will excite his followers.

Hideo Kojima will have a very busy 2024 with Death Stranding 2, OD and more projects

On December 31, the Japanese designer and head of Kojima Productions He took to his personal Twitter|X account to talk about the projects he has coming up. Thus, he provided a brief update on the development of the sequel to Death Stranding, a title that will bring back Norman Reedus y Léa Seydoux.

The Japanese creative reveals that there is still work to be done on the ADR of the exploration video game. For those who don't know, ADR means Automated Dialog Replacement and is a post-production process in which actors record dialogue in a more controlled environment for the purpose of improving audio quality or reflecting changes in performance.

Additionally, Hideo Kojima confirmed that they will begin recording the voice-over of the Japanese dubbing. Judging by these statements, it seems that there are still months before we know the release date and more details of Death Stranding 2, the provisional name given to the new installment of the franchise.

The developer comments that he wants to focus on creating games, so he would like to limit his business trips abroad; However, he confirms that he will still have to film new scenes for OD, the new horror title he announced in TGA 2023. Likewise, he will be involved in A24's film adaptation of Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima will work on many projects in 2024

Although video games will be his focus in 2024, Hideo Kojima expressed his desire to work on a new writing projectcreate a special program for your channel HideTube and bring back your podcast Hide Radio. So, he confesses that he will have very busy months.

“It will be a difficult year, but I hope to enjoy this Year of the Dragon. Thank you again for your support,” concluded Hideo Kojima.

But tell us, are you excited about the Japanese creative's new projects? Let us read you in the comments.

