Microsoft and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) They had tense moments over the purchase of Activision Blizzard. The regulatory body initially blocked the acquisition, so Microsoft railed against the authorities.

Later, he criticized the United Kingdom and stated that the region was not good for doing business. Now that the deal is done, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, changed his speech and accepted that the CMA “was tough, but fair.” Likewise, he reiterated that they will make investments in the region related to artificial intelligence.

Microsoft believes the CMA was a fair rival

Brad Smith wants to reconcile with the CMA after criticism

In case you don't remember, the CMA initially blocked the purchase of Activision Blizzard due to the cloud gaming business from Microsoft. This forced the tech giant to make some concessions, such as sell the rights to Ubisoft of cloud gaming of Activision Blizzard titles.

Once Microsoft made several agreements and restructured the deal, the CMA decided to give the green light to the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, which is now part of Xbox. Because of this, Smith now acknowledged that the CMA was a tough rival, but was fair at all times.

“This pushed Microsoft to change the acquisition we had proposed, so that Activision Blizzard would spin off certain rights that the CMA was concerned about with respect to cloud gaming,” the manager said in an interview with the BBC.

The manager changed his speech and left criticism of the United Kingdom aside. He added that in the end, the CMA “created a pragmatic path for innovation and investment.” Because of this, Smith believes his decision to approve the acquisition is a “good thing for everyone.”

Despite his initial statements, Smith confirmed that Microsoft will invest millions in infrastructure for artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom. This project will be carried out over the next 3 years.

