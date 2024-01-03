Tonight the set of El Hormiguero was filled with good cinema with the visit of Luis Zahera. In his interview, Pablo Motos wanted to fight against “bad journalism” and published a controversial headline that appeared in one of the Galician newspapers in which Luis Zahera leaves his native land in a very bad light.

The actor gave statements about how he was always offered roles that had to do with drugs because he was from Galicia and the headline was: “It hurts me that Galicia is cocaine or absolute backwardness.” His words were highly criticized and he was accused of leaving his place of origin in a bad light. “It was the first time that journalists messed with me and you feel a little hurt,” the actor confessed.

During the interview, Luis Zahera has also talked about what his experience in Tokyo was like and has revealed some of the most surreal curiosities of the “Japanese world”, especially the transparent toilets that are in the streets: “There is a certain modesty in entering a place that is clean on public roads,” says the actor. Don't miss the rest of his interview!

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from November 9, 2022 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Tuesday.