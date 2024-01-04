A home in Palma de Mallorca has been completely destroyed after a microwave exploded. It all happened early Tuesday morning, when the owner was heating a glass of milk.

The fire caused by the explosion quickly spread to the rest of the house and all the belongings were burned.

One of the tenants also had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation while trying to put out the flames, although he has since been discharged.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have spoken with Emilio González, affected by the explosion. It was his father who put the glass to heat and has claimed that he heard cries for help and, when he got to the kitchen, flames were coming out from behind the appliance.

“In five minutes, a disaster,” he said. Although there were no serious personal injuries, Emilio, for example, had to cut his hair due to the burns he suffered.

As for the material, the kitchen and living room have been left unusable, the ceilings are black and there is no power. Now they are relying on family, who are welcoming them.

However, this is not the first time something like this has happened. A few months ago a young man died in Navarra when his mobile phone exploded while he was taking a nap.

Everyday gestures that can have devastating consequences.