The video game industry has given us jewels that will remain forever in our gamer hearts, many of them revered as masterpieces. But despite that, some of the titles that the community has on that site receive more content or even improvements in their graphics or mechanics, all through mods. And one of them based on Skyrim is going from being a simple modification to becoming something bigger than Bethesda's popular RPG.

This is Beyond Skyrim, a mod available through Nexusmods, a colossal proposal that not only adds 116 new missions, but also an immense region that returns and claims to have more lines of spoken dialogue than the base game. And thanks to this mod, players will be able to visit Cyrodiil once again, which as fans of the franchise will know, was the setting for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

This ambitious project aims to transport several regions of the Elder Scrolls universe to Skyrim, being a creation led by various specialized teams per area, with the main focus being to bring Cyrodiil to the lands of Skyrim. Set 200 years after the events of The Elder Scrolls IV, the exploration of these regions is presented with a stunning graphical makeover and an entirely new story.

The description of Beyond Skyrim invites you to travel “beyond the borders of Skyrim” and visit Bruma, “the northernmost county of Cyrodiil. Discover what has become of the city's residents since the events of Oblivion in all-new adventures and stories. “Plunge into the depths of the ancient Ayleid ruins.”

“Explore an expansive region, larger and denser than the Dragonborn. In 'Beyond Skyrim: Bruma', the decisions (and their consequences) are yours alone. Rediscover Frostcrag Spire, Cloud Ruler Temple, Frostfire Glade and many other legendary locations. The journey back to the Heartland begins now. Are you ready?”, the mod promises.

The creators are seeking to surpass the number of lines of dialogue present in Skyrim itself, stating that they currently have “more than 24,000 lines of high-quality voiceover,” which have been delivered thanks to “a professional and semi-professional cast whose combined credits include Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dust: An Elysian Tail, Apotheon, and Heroes of Newerth.”

Beyond Skyrim has been in development for almost 12 years, being a huge mod that is still in a beta phase, with no full release date announced. But seeing the great work behind it, fans of the classic RPG will surely wait patiently for the final results.