Hollywood has returned to El Hormiguero thanks to Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest stars of American cinema.

During the interview, Pablo Motos asked the actor when his interest in Black Adam appeared and he was clear: “I loved that he was a very intense person.” Johnson has explained that he liked many superheroes, but that Black Adam was the one he identified with, due to his dark skin. “I realized that I could be him one day,” he commented. This thought has accompanied him since he was little and, therefore, it has a lot of meaning: “It is the film that has touched my heart the most.”

The actor has also spoken to the presenter about the problems with the film's suit. The clothing came with muscle padding and he asked that they be removed: “it was absurd.” The body you see on the screen is the result of training. Do not miss the interview!

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from October 19, 2022 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Thursday.