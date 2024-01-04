We recently shared the story of Blue Shieldsa 13-year-old boy who broke a world record upon finishing a version of Tetris that was considered invincible. His feat surprised the entire gaming community; however, was recently disparaged in a UK newscast.

It all started when Jayne Secker, host of the program, reported the news. In the end, she decided to give her point of view and failed the celebrations for this achievement. She stated that finishing Tetris “is not a goal in life” and she recommended the young man go out to get some fresh air instead of playing video games.

Reporter belittles feat in Tetris and video games

Secker had to report the news about Blue Scuti and Tetris in Sky News, UK news channel. The information was shared normally and the record that the young player broke was highlighted. However, the journalist made a comment at the end that generated controversy.

“As a mom, I would just say get away from the screen, go outside and get some fresh air. Finishing Tetris is not a goal in life,” said Secker. As you imagine, his statements caught the attention of players and members of the industry.

Due to this, some developers and members of institutions related to video games They came to the defense of Scuti and his achievement. All of them disapproved of Secker's approach, which belittled video games and the young man's efforts on the national network.

— Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 4, 2024

The industry defended Blue Scuti from criticism

Becky Frost, worker Rare, was one of the first people to defend Scuti after what happened on the news. He attacked the journalist and presenter for disparaging the young man's work and stated that she would feel very proud as his mother.

“How many world records had you set when you were 13? What a petty, conceited, horrible way to belittle this child's achievements. As a mother she would be super proud. This took skill and determination – brilliant work!” said Frost.

For her part, Bhavina Bharkhada, head of communications at the UK Gaming Industry Trade Body (UKIEfor its acronym in English), stated that things would be very different if the topic were not video games, so he regretted Secker's position.

“The strange thing about how this has been covered is that if it were, say, a child chess champion, we would all be celebrating; They would even be invited to Downing Street to play chess,” the board stated. Other industry members made similar comments in support of Scuti, who will go down in history for his feat.

The industry condemned the contempt for video games

