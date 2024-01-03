Windows 11 has been with us for more than two years, but the operating system has not started well at all. Several problems have been added to the mess of the minimum requirements and improvable elements at the design level that have many dissatisfied users. A reflection of this may be its still small market share, which reaches 26.5%.

However, we cannot deny that Microsoft has released several updates to improve many aspects of its latest product. Now, with Windows' change of leadership, everything seems to indicate that we will receive another batch of changes that promise to address some user complaints, including those who are not happy with the Start menu.

Windows 11 will have a redesigned Start menu

The departure of Panos Panay as director of Windows and Surface resulted in a new organizational chart in this important division of Microsoft. As part of the new scheme, the “Windows and Web experiences” directed by Mikhail Parakhin. Parakhin is apparently quite committed to improving Windows 11 based on feedback.

The executive, who has almost 15 thousand followers on X, has not hesitated to respond to some critical messages about the operating system. Some of them were aimed at the new Windows 11 Start menu design, which is now focused, has a more modern look, but works with subtly different mechanics than Windows 10, the leading OS in market share.





“Please fix the start menu so I can scroll through all the apps without a additional click on 'all apps'”said one of the people, to which Parakhin answered: “That's so true! It bothers me a lot too. Incentivizing the team: We have to make the Start menu great again.”

As we can see, the Microsoft executive has not given details about what is to come, but his message suggests that in the future we could experience a Start menu that not only allows us to move through all the applications by scrolling, but also a more redesign profound that “makes this section great again.”

Images: Microsoft

