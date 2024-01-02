loading…

Gazans return to their homes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thousands of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza after some Israeli troops withdrew from the territory.

“People here sit and sleep on the rubble where the smell of blood and death is everywhere,” said a woman after returning to her home in Gaza, reported by Al Jazeera.

“Many massacres have been committed here. The resilience of the people here will always be stronger than the occupying army.”

Despite the lack of food and clean water, another woman said she would “never leave northern Gaza”.

“I will never leave my land, house and family despite suffering,” added the unnamed woman.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it killed Hamas members who were planting mines along the Gaza coastline and in nearby buildings.

The Israeli military said it also killed three Hamas members in an airstrike after seeing them enter a building south of Gaza City. The report reported a subsequent explosion, indicating that the building was being used to store weapons.

There were at least dozens of raids in the occupied West Bank overnight, and the most serious occurred in the small town of Azzun.

Their bodies were taken away, this was not a strange thing for the Israelites. Since October 7, 46 bodies have been detained by Israel and they have recovered a total of 194 bodies since 2016.

There were also other violent attacks in Jenin. The raids occur almost every night in Jenin, the center of the Palestinian resistance.

