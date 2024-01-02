loading…

A premature baby evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza as a result of an Israeli military operation lies in an incubator at a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA TRACK – An Israeli soldier revealed officers took a Palestinian baby from Gaza after an Israeli airstrike likely claimed the lives of his family.

Shachar Mendelson, a friend of the soldier, told Army Radio on Sunday (31/12/2023) that Captain Harel Itach of the Givati ​​Brigade, who was later killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on November 22, took the Palestinian baby to hospital in Israel.

Asked about the baby, Mendelson explained, “Itach talked to a friend from his time in Gaza and told him that while he was in one of the houses he was in, he heard the baby crying, and decided to take it to Israel.”

When asked whether the baby's family might have been killed in an Israeli airstrike and no one was around, Mendelson replied, “That's true.”

The Army and Army Radio did not say anything further about what happened to the baby next.

It is unclear whether this is an isolated incident or whether something similar has occurred.

Read Also

(she)