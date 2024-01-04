loading…

Zionist Member of Parliament Moshe Saada bluntly stated that Israeli officials have made calls to destroy all residents of Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Moshe Saada, a member of Parliament Israel from the Likud Party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that it was increasingly clear to Israel that all Gazans must be destroyed.

Saada claims that these calls have spread across the political spectrum, with more moderate elements of Israeli society calling for Gaza in its current state to be completely destroyed.

“My friends in the prosecutor's office, with whom I fought on political issues, in debates, told me, 'Moshe, it is clear that all Gazans need to be destroyed', and this was a statement I had never heard,” Saada said. as quoted from Channel 14, Thursday (4/1/2024).

According to Saada, statements like this prove that the right-wing groups are right on this issue.

Saada's remarks come as Israeli politicians increasingly issue statements of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, amid brutal air and ground attacks that have killed more than 22,000 people.

Nearly the entire population of Gaza has fled their homes since the offensive began on October 7.

Although Israel often claims that its military operations aim to eradicate Hamas, some politicians and members of Parliament have called for Gaza to be completely destroyed.

In November, right-wing minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping nuclear weapons on the Gaza Strip was “an option”, and stated that “there are no non-combatants in Gaza”.

Both Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have in recent days reiterated their calls for Gazans to be expelled from the territory.

Calls for Gaza to be ethnically cleansed have been condemned even by Israel's staunchest ally, the United States.

Israel is reportedly considering plans to expel Palestinian residents to third countries including Congo.

